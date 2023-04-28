Flemington Bike Shop Owners To Retire After 50 Years

Pete’s Bike & Fitness Shoppe on Rt. 31 made the announcement on social media Wednesday, April 26.

“To our loyal customers and friends,” reads the post. “After 50 years (yikes!) in the bicycle sales and service business, Dan and the rest of the Force Family have made the bittersweet decision to begin the ‘retirement process.’”

Originally opened in 1938, Pete’s has been owned by the 'Force Family' since 1973 and has grown to sell a large variety of big-name bicycle brands and parts while offering a series of tune-up services.

The process will kick into high gear with a sale that will continue until the current inventory is sold out.

Meanwhile, repairs will be offered “as time and schedules allow into the future.”

“It has been our greatest pleasure and honor to serve the community for so many years and to have met so many wonderful people along the way!” reads the post. “It is with great enthusiasm that we look forward to our next chapter, but will continue to support the cycling community.”

Follow Pete's Bike & Fitness Shoppe on Facebook for updates regarding final business hours and services.

