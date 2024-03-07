Drunk Driver Crashed Into Pole: Hackettstown PD

At 3:19 a.m., Hackettstown police responded to 299 Mountain Ave. for a single car crash, officers said on Facebook. Police were advised the vehicle had struck a pole and power lines were hanging low, blocking traffic on Mountain Avenue,, officers said.

Upon arrival, police observed a damaged vehicle and found Stephanie Pietraszkiewicz outside the vehicle, suffering from a minor injury, officers said. Police detected the odor of alcohol on her breath and transported her to headquarters, officers said.

Pietraszkiewicz was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breath samples and reckless driving, among numerous traffic offenses, police said. She was released pending a court appearance, police said.

