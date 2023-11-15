Fair 46°

Drivers Hospitalized After Box Truck Hits Passenger Vehicle Disabled By Tire On Rt. 78: Njsp

An International box truck collided with a Ford passenger vehicle that had become disabled after hitting a tire on Route 78, sending both drivers to the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 15, state police said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Valerie Musson
The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. on the westbound side near milepost 17.6 in Clinton Township, NJSP Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

A Ford passenger vehicle struck a tire in the roadway and became disabled in the right lane. An International box truck then hit the Ford, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, Lebron said.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

