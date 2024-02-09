Don't Miss NJ Teacher, Artist Competing For $1 Million On 'Survivor 46'

Two contestants in the upcoming 46th season of the venerable reality show call New Jersey home- Soda Thompson, a Lake Hopatcong resident and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, a native of Franklin Township who lives in Elizabeth.

Soda Thompson, 27 is a special education teacher who enjoys singing, talking walks and doing random crafts, according to a cast biography. She said she plans to play a game mirroring the 42nd season.

"I can’t put into words what this experience has meant for me," Thompson said on her Instagram. "It is an honor to have been chosen to play this game."

Tiffany Nicole Ervin, 33, is an artist, who said she enjoys painting, photography and going out to eat, according to a cast biography. Ervin could be the contestant to start drama as she said she has no filter and she loves taking a big chance.

