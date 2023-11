The crash happened on Route 31 near Mechanic Street around 4 p.m. and shut down through traffic on both lanes of the highway, Washington Township police said in a release.

Ramesh R. Ramchandani, 82, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he died from multiple blunt force injuries, said the Northampton County Coroner's Office.

The manner of death was accidental, authorities added.

