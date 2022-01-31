Worker Zip-Tied In Warren County Armed Robbery, Police Say

A worker was zip-tied and later hospitalized in an armed robbery in Warren County over the weekend, authorities said.

Two men forced an employee into another section and demanded to open the safe at Anderson Check Cashing on Main Street in Hackettstown between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Saturday, local police said.

When the safe was opened, one of the suspects zip-tied the worker while the other stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Of the men also wielded a handgun, authorities said.

Both suspects fled in a tan or beige Ford Explorer with New Jersey license plates that had a driver waiting inside.

The getaway vehicle was last seen on Route 46 westbound.

One of the men is described as tall and thin and was wearing a black ski mask, black coveralls, a black hoodie, and boots with a brown upper section. He was also carrying a black backpack, police said.

The other man is described as short and stocky with a neatly trimmed mustache and was wearing a black jacket, ski mask, black BDU pants, and black boots, according to police.

The victim was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center by the Hackettstown First Aid & Rescue Squad.

A video clip shows the suspects entering the getaway vehicle and driving away.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.