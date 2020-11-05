Popular Belvidere Bakery Moves To Phillipsburg, Changes Name Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
Blueberry muffins from Bake House on Main
Blueberry muffins from Bake House on Main Photo Credit: Bake House on Main

The Belvidere bakery previously known as Sarivan Bake Shoppe is undergoing a change both in name and location in an effort to gain more walk-in customers, reports say.

The shop’s new Phillipsburg location on North Main Street next to Warren Brake & Tire is set to open under its new name -- Bake House on Main -- next month.

Portland, Northampton County residents Amber Sarivan and her husband, Costel Sarivan, opened the shop in December 2016 and have since discovered a need for a more central location.

After starting renovations on the Phillipsburg storefront, COVID-19 shutdowns resulted in additional delays, but Amber, who will also become the sole owner, says it’ll be well worth the wait.

“I promise, the wait is almost over,” says a recent post from the shop on Facebook . “We're busy working on our new location, making sure everything is perfect for you.”

The new location will also feature both indoor and outdoor seating as well as an expanded beverage menu.

Specializing in fresh, scratch-made pastries, breads, cupcakes, donuts, bagels and more, Bake House on Main prides itself on using all-natural ingredients with no preservatives.

“Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts,” the post reads. “We've missed you and missed doing what we love; baking delicious, all-natural baked goods for our community!”

