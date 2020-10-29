Make-Your-Own-Salad Chain Eyes Warren, Hunterdon Counties

A national make-your-own salad chain could be coming to Phillipsburg and Flemington.

Saladworks currently has 30 stores throughout the Garden State — but is “turning its focus back to its roots” with additional locations potentially coming to Phillipsburg, Flemington, Ewing Township, Princeton, South Brunswick, Burlington Township and East Windsor, according to a Cision statement.

"Because Saladworks already has a significant presence in its home market and awareness of our concept is extremely high, we continue to see great demand for our original and fresh salads," Eric Lavinder, VP of Franchise Development, said in the statement.

"We are looking for new and excited franchisees who want to join our family and can benefit from this brand awareness and demand to grow a business."

The chain originated in Pennsylvania in 1986 and has seen continual growth with the opening of nearly 30 stores this year alone. The brand came in at number 22 on the Top 100 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers in 2020, the release says.

Click here for more information about Saladworks franchising opportunities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.