Bogus Cop Enters Hunterdon County Home For Possible High-End Vehicle Theft: Police

The “cop” — described as a man in his 40s — arrived at the door of a home on Haytown Road in Annandale on Thursday. July 6, Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said.

He displayed a police badge and claimed to be investigating illegal purchases of high-end vehicles before the resident invited him inside.

The bogus cop then asked a series of questions that became “suspicious,” prompting a report to Clinton Township Police.

No further description of the man was available.

“We believe this was an effort to ‘case’ the residence for a later burglary or motor vehicle theft,” said DeRosa, who suggests residents have a specific plan in place if someone comes to the door claiming to be a police officer:

“For example, tell the person at the door that you have to put away the dog and you will be right with them. Then shut the door and call your local police department to verify that one of their officers is at your residence. Our officers are trained to notify dispatch of their location when going to a residence, so if dispatch cannot verify that it is one of our officers, they will send a car to investigate. Any legitimate police officer, who is at a home for such an investigation, will have no problem with waiting while a resident confirms their identity.”

