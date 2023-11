Sharon Schall, 67, was last seen Nov. 5, police said.

Schall, of S. Main Street, suffers from psychosis and/or dementia, according to her family. She does not drive and is known to take weekly walks to the downtown Easton area.

Schall is believed to be traveling on foot. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at (908) 835-2002.

