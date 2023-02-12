Contact Us
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said.

Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

He was ejected and seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was available. 

