Driver, 33, In Deadly Somerville Hit-Run Made U-Turn Before Returning: Prosecutor

Andres Estaban Silva, 33, was in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck heading north on Veterans Memorial Drive and turning left onto Somerset Street in Somerville, when he struck a 72-year-old resident on Friday, April 26 around 6:10 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Following the crash, Silva made a U-turn and fled east on Veterans Memorial Drive, McDonald said. It wasn't long before he returned to the scene and parked in a lot on Somerset Street near the crash site. It wasn't immediately clear what he did there.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian, Flordemar Humani-Sanchez was taken to a local hospital with internal injuries and severe head trauma. She died that night, McDonald said.

Silva was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The investigation remains on-going by Somerville Police Department, the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team (C.A.R.T.) and the Major Crimes Unit.

