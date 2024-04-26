Pair Who Dumped Body In NYC Face Murder Charges: Somerset County Prosecutor

A grand jury in Somerset County levied the indictments against Daniel Matthews, a 44-year-old Brooklyn resident, and and Andrew Mumby, a 47-year-old New Brunswick resident in the murder of Artis Young, a Franklin Lakes resident, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, police received a missing person report from Young's family, authorities said. Police determined Young had plans to meet with Matthews on Friday, Dec. 29. Young was found dead in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Mumby and Matthews were identified as suspects and are believed to have killed Young in Franklin Township then brought his remains to Brooklyn, authorities said. Mumby was arrested February in New Brunswick while Matthews was apprehended in Philadelphia last month.

Along with first degree murder, Matthews and Mumby were charged with felony murder, robbery, conspiracy to disturb human remains, disturbing human remains and hindering apprehension, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.