Virginia Driver High On Fentanyl Sentenced In Fatal DUI Crash On Jersey Shore

Michelle Roselli, 36, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 24, as a result of her previously entered guilty plea to vehicular homicide. The Garden State Parkway crash on Jan. 26, 2020, resulted in the death of Tri Nguyen, 66, of Berkeley Township.

About 8.6 nanograms of fentanyl were found in Roselli's system at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

Investigation revealed that a 2012 Honda Civic operated by Roselli failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck a 2001 Toyota Scion operated by Kathy Nguyen, 32, of Bayville, around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2020, authorities previously said.

It happened at mile marker 64 on the southbound side.

A juvenile passenger was seated in the front passenger seat of the Scion, and Mr. Nguyen and Thuy Duong were seated in the rear of the Scion. The collision caused the Scion to leave the roadway and veer off to a wooded area and strike several trees. As a result of the crash, all four passengers in the Scion were taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, NJ.

On Feb. 22, 2020, Mr. Nguyen died of the injuries he suffered as a result of the crash. Ms. Duong was transferred to a Rehabilitation Facility and was subsequently released.

Responding Troopers observed that Roselli appeared to be intoxicated at the scene of the crash. She was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.