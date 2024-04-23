Organs Of Manchester Crash Victim From Brick Township Will Help 9 Others Live: Family

Catalina Reinoso was declared "brain dead" at around 2:19 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 20, according to an update to Catalina's GoFundMe page posted by Valentina Reinoso on Monday, Apr. 22. Catalina was airlifted to a trauma center hospital after the crash on Lacey Road in Manchester Township at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 14.

The Brick Township woman's family made a heartbreaking decision to donate Catalina's organs. Valentina Reinoso wrote that Catalina was brought to the operating room at around 10 p.m. and her organs were donated to "save nine lives."

The GoFundMe page for Catalina had raised more than $14,800 people from at least 483 donations on Tuesday, Apr. 23. Her family said the money will pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

Family friend David Uriarte said that Catalina was "deceased for 17 minutes then resuscitated back to life" at the crash scene. She had a seizure when the crash happened and suffered a second one the next day, causing more trauma to her brain.

Uriarte also said several other people were injured in the car but they had all been discharged from the hospital. Manchester Township police said the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office was leading the crash investigation.

The prosecutor's office had not responded to Daily Voice's request for more information as of press time.

You can click here to see Catalina Reinoso's GoFundMe page.

