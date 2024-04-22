Catalina Reinoso was airlifted to a trauma center hospital after the crash on Lacey Road in Manchester Township at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 14 in Manchester Township, a GoFundMe page said. Reinoso's Facebook profile said she is from Brick Township.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $13,000 from at least 455 donations as of Monday, Apr. 22.

"Catalina was deceased for 17 minutes then resuscitated back to life at the scene of the accident," wrote David Uriarte, a family friend of Reinoso.

Doctors discovered Reinoso had a seizure when the crash happened. She suffered another one at around 7 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 15, which caused more trauma to her brain.

Reinoso was intubated because she could not breathe on her own and "her vitals are being stabilized by medications."

In a GoFundMe update on Wednesday, Apr. 17, Valentina Reinoso posted that Catalina would remain in the intensive care unit and it wasn't clear how long she would stay there.

"We appreciate all of you so much and we just ask for everyone to keep praying for her," Valentina Reinoso wrote.

Uriarte also said several other people were injured in the car but they had all been discharged from the hospital. Manchester Township police said the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office was leading the crash investigation.

The prosecutor's office had not responded to Daily Voice's request for more information as of press time.

You can click here to see Catalina Reinoso's GoFundMe page.

