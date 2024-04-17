The Brick Township-based company called Sorsoap was featured on an episode of ABC's 'Shark Tank' that premiered on Friday, Apr. 12. The company was founded by David Restiano and Dr. David Staats.

Dr. Staats owns a physical therapy clinic on Brick Boulevard. Restiano was one of his patients before the two became business partners.

The two men enjoy playing sports and were looking for a way to relieve muscle pain while cleaning off sweat and dirt. In their seven-minute sales pitch and negotiation inside the 'Shark Tank', they showed how 90 seconds of scrubbing in the shower can improve muscle recovery.

Dr. Staats said Sorsoap uses physical therapy techniques like muscle scraping to help enhance blood circulation, reduce pain, and encourage muscle regeneration.

"We've incorporated it into an activity of daily living that everybody does," Dr. Staats told the Sharks. "Everybody woke up this morning and they showered. Why not do it in a therapeutic way that promotes soft tissue health?"

Restiano, who's a career graphic designer, said Sorsoap combines his professional expertise with his passion for sports and how the human body works.

"Sharks, I scrape my muscles every day as I wash up, and believe me, I haven't felt this good since the 90s!" he said in his introduction.

The Sharks sampled the soap bars that are molded with handles to allow someone to push a bar against their muscles. The soap samples were scented with menthol, lavender, and chamomile.

After sampling, the Sharks started circling around the two-year-old company's finances. The duo said Sorsoap had about $125,000 in lifetime sales, with the last quarter before the episode's taping as the "best quarter yet" with $70,000 in sales.

They revealed that two soap bars and a holder cost $8.52 to make and can be purchased for $23 on Sorsoap's website. They've also sold the products through some physical therapy offices, which bought them at a wholesale price between $15 and $17 each.

Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary was the first Shark to say he was out on Sorsoap. The Canadian businessman made a deal with a company called Blueland for similar soap products in a 2019 'Shark Tank' episode.

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran said she was out because she thought Sorsoap would be hard to sell to consumers.

"Everybody is in the soap business and I also think this will never do well in the large stores because you can't demonstrate it," Corcoran said.

Canadian cybersecurity investor Robert Herjavec said Sorsoap was a great product but wanted to invest in a company with a wider variety of products.

"[I'll] definitely be a customer, so I'll buy it but I'm out," said Herjavec.

Inventor and entrepreneur Lori Greiner said Sorsoap was a smart product tailored for direct-to-consumer sales but she was also out because she thought it lacked potential for success in stores. Resitano told Grenier that he felt Sorsoap would be great on her platforms like the TV shopping channel QVC.

That left one final Shark to possibly swim with the Jersey Shore soapmakers: Dallas Mavericks owner and tech investor Mark Cuban. While most of the focus was on the soap, Cuban appeared more interested in another product to help with his sore neck.

Dr. Staats and Restiano also showed the Sharks something they could use outside the bathroom called the Sortool Pro. The pocket-sized metal tool helps with muscle cramps and other soreness while exercising.

Cuban said he was rubbing the Sortool Pro on his stiff neck throughout the presentation.

"That's the only reason I'm going to make you an offer," Cuban said.

Cuban offered $100,000 to buy a 20 percent stake in Sorsoap. Dr. Staats and Restiano were seeking $100,000 but only for a 10 percent stake.

Dr. Staats countered by asking Cuban to invest $100,000 for a 15-percent stake "and all the free physical therapy consults" Cuban needed. Cuban didn't budge on his offer and the duo accepted his deal.

In his post-sales pitch interview, Dr. Staats said Cuban brings the financial expertise that can elevate Sorsoap.

"Mark fills a lot of gaps for us," said Dr. Staats. "David is this creative genius. I come from the therapeutic world. We really needed a businessman to fill that gap and now we got the businessman so we're super excited."

Restiano posted a social media video after the company's appearance on 'Shark Tank' aired, saying he now had "the best problem ever for a small business."

"I'm swamped," he said. "I can't keep up. I fill an order, I get two orders. I fill an order, I get two or three orders. I'm not complaining. I'm just letting you know how grateful I am."

You can watch Sorsoap's episode of 'Shark Tank' on ABC.com or Hulu.

