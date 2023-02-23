Student Charged In Bullying Attack In Ocean County

A new criminal charge has been filed against a girl involved in a bullying incident earlier this month, authorities said.

The filmed attack occurred in the halls of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township on Feb. 1, and involved four girls, authorities have said.

The unnamed juvenile is now charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in addition to the previously filed complaint alleging harassment, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Feb. 3, the victim of the attack, Adriana Olivia Kuch, 14, was found dead by suicide in her Bayville home.

A 30-second clip shows a group of four girls attacking Adriana in a hallway. She falls to the ground. A teacher briefly comes out of a classroom, and then goes back inside, as Adriana's boyfriend tries to intervene.

Eventually, two male staff members pull the girls off of Adriana.

