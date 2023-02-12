Superintendent Resigns After Controversial Comments On Jersey Shore Teen's Suicide

The superintendent of an Ocean County school district resigned Saturday, Feb. 11 after comments he made on a 14-year-old student's suicide surfaced.

Officials at Central Regional High School announced Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides's resignation on its website, hours after a funeral was held for Adriana Kuch — who died by suicide on Feb. 3, days after a video of her being beaten in the halls of the school went viral.

Parlapanides's resignation comes after the Daily Mail leaked an email he sent saying the teen's behavior was a result of her father's affair that began in middle school and possible drug use.

Daily Voice can confirm that Parlapanides held these beliefs.

In an interview with Daily Voice las week, Parlapanides said "bullying should never occur in schools but unfortunately that happens in a lot of schools, especially since COVID-19."

Parlapanides further opined that remote classes during COVID-19 stalled students' emotional development, and noted the 2021-22 school year was the worst in his 20 years of working in education.

Michael Kuch, Adriana's father, declined Daily Voice's request for comment placed Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Daily Voice is inquiring as to what policies were put in place following a lawsuit (attached) brought against the district by another student and her family in October 2022, alleging she was also bullied and beaten by students threatening to do just that.

The suit accuses the school board and administrators of failing to protect the student, who as a result suffered "severe and permanent physical and psychological injuries," the suit reads.

Daily Voice has inquiries in to Acting Superintendent Dr. Douglas Corbett regarding:

The district's policies on bullying prior to Adriana's death

Steps taken following the 2022 lawsuit to prevent future instances of bullying

Steps taken to prevent future instances of bullying, aside from suspending the four girls who beat Adriana.

Corbett was not immediately available for comment.

Photo courtesy of News12 New Jersey.

