15-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed In Lakewood Crosswalk

On Tuesday, May 9 just before 10 p.m., Lakewood Officer Christopher Dunphy was exiting a convenience store located on Route 70 when he heard what he described as a loud bang followed by yelling and screaming that someone was just struck by a car.

Officer Dunphy located a 2006 white Lexus with heavy front end damage at the intersection of Route 70 and Vermont Avenue, police said.

He then observed an unresponsive teenage female lying in the roadway behind the vehicle.

While Dunphy was gathering his medical equipment, volunteers from Hatzolah EMS arrived on scene and began to perform life saving measures.

The victim was transported to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus Hospital but succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the operator of the white Lexus, a 19-year-old Toms River man, was traveling west on Route 70 when he struck the victim who was walking south in the crosswalk at Vermont Avenue.

She was with her mother and younger sister at the time of the incident.

At this time the investigation is still active with the assistance of the Ocean County Prosecutors Office and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the 2006 Lexus is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.