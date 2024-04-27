Machete-Wielding Man Chases Another Driver Through Toms River, Crashes In Brick Township: Cops

The victim was stopped at a red light on Water Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 when a man later identified as Austin Martinez pulled up in a Blue Jeep Liberty, and tapped on the window with a machete, police said.

The victim tried to flee from Martinez, but he followed the victim to the Ocean County Mall, chasing them through the parking lot, Toms River police said.

The victim called 911 and drove to the Toms River Police Department. The Jeep Liberty continued north on Hooper Avenue where it was spotted by officers, who were unable to catch up to it, police said.

Toms River police notified officers in Brick Township, who, moments later, said the car had crashed and Martinez was in custody. Toms River police arrived and located the machete in plain view in the vehicle. Martinez was charged with Terroristic Threats, Possession of Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Records show Martinez has also been charged with burglary, but it is unclear what those charges stem from.

