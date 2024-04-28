Photos show flames shooting from the roof of Jays Food Mart and Cuzzin's Pizzeria in the strip mall on Herbertsville Road.
Firefighters say the blaze broke out around 5 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
Two Ocean County businesses are recovering after a major fire on Saturday, April 27.
Photos show flames shooting from the roof of Jays Food Mart and Cuzzin's Pizzeria in the strip mall on Herbertsville Road.
Firefighters say the blaze broke out around 5 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE