Brick Township Cuzzin's Pizza Fire

Two Ocean County businesses are recovering after a major fire on Saturday, April 27.

Photos show flames shooting from the roof of Jays Food Mart and Cuzzin's Pizzeria in the strip mall on Herbertsville Road.

 Photo Credit: Ocean Fire Company
Cecilia Levine
Firefighters say the blaze broke out around 5 p.m.

