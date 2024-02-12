Route 80 Pursuit Through Morris County Turns Up Handgun, Nets Three Arrests: Police

At 3:12 a.m., police were notified the Boonton Police Department was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit, Mountain Lakes Police said on Facebook.

After police in Boonton terminated the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 80 in Parsippany, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene following the accident, police said. Mountain Lakes police were able to locate the driver on Parsippany Boulevard in Parsippany, where he was arrested, police said. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old from Bloomfield, police said.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had been taken without the owner's consent and a handgun was found inside, police said. Three suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for injuries, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.