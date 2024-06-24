Gerald Veneziano, of Bellville, had numerous open alcohol containers in the vicinity of his Chevrolet Silverado following the accident that killed 18-year-old Jacob Davis in Flanders Friday, May 31, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, while Veneziano was extricated and hospitalized with internal injuries, Calderwood said.

Veneziano was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and issued multiple motor vehicle offenses on June 21 in connection with the accident.

According to his LinkedIn, Davis was a student at Northeastern University where he was studying pre-med and behavioral neuroscience.

