'Knight In Tattooed Armor:' Mom Mourns Loss Of Fiancé Killed In Mount Olive Motorcycle Crash

The 40-year-old East Stroudsburg, PA dad was leaving the courthouse to drop off papers, and was on his way back to the office for his job as a hospice home health aide, his 29-year-old fiancé said.

Kaufman told her Jacobs she loved him, as the pair did every day, but Jacobs never made it home.

Jacobs was riding his motorcycle on Route 46 in Mount Olive Monday afternoon, June 24, when he collided with a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kaufman, the mother of Jacobs' 4-month-old son, Silas, said her heart is absolutely broken.

"There are no words to describe how deeply in love Jeff and I were," Kaufman tells Daily Voice. "It was truly indescribable, immeasurable. Jeff was perfect to me, I loved everything — and I mean everything — about him.

"My one true love, my knight in tattooed armor."

Kaufman says the two never went a day without telling each other how much they adored one the other. She says she's desperate for more time with Jacobs, a father to three other children.

"I feel so robbed and our life together cut so short," Kaufman said. "I know he died doing what he loved, he always said if he could go this is the way he would want to go.

"He loved motorcycles, it was his hobby and truly enjoyed the ride. We had the sweetest love we both felt for each other from head to toe. We were supposed to be together."

Services have not yet been finalized.

