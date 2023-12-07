Woman Struck, Killed While Waiting For Ride In Wall Township

Georgina M. Stelman was standing on Brighton Avenue when she was struck by a 64-year-old driver from Oakhurst, Wall Township police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Stelman was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune by Wall Township Emergency Medical Services where she was pronounced dead approximately three hours later, police said.

The accident is being investigated by Sergeant Andrew Baldino and Patrolman Johan Moreno-Garcia of the Wall Township Police Department.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information that would aid in the investigation, you are asked to contact the Wall Township Police Department at (732) 449-4500.

