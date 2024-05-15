Overcast 51°

Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Holmdel Chipotle, Restaurant Closed Temporarily

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Chipotle in Monmouth County, forcing the restaurant to close temporarily, authorities said.

A car crashed into the Chipotle restaurant in Holmdel, NJ, on May 14, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Holmdel Township Police Department
The Chipotle restaurant in Holmdel, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Holmdel police responded to the crash at the Chipotle on Route 35 at around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, the department said in a Facebook post. The car hopped over the parking lot's curb, broke through the wall, and the front end went into the restaurant's interior.

The car driver was brought to Bayshore Hospital with neck pain. No one was injured inside the restaurant.

The township's buildings and construction department said Chipotle will stay closed until the damage is fixed.

Holmdel firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash scene.

