'The Flames Consumed Everything': Fire Destroys Howell Township Family's Home, Fundraiser Says

A GoFundMe page said the Glowzenski family's home of more than 30 years was destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, May 21. Howell police said officers responded to the fire on Woodstown Drive at around 3:35 p.m.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and no first responders were injured in the fire.

"With barely enough time to escape, they watched helplessly as the flames consumed everything they had worked so hard to build," wrote Nadine Glowzenski, the GoFundMe's organizer. "The fire destroyed the entire house and has left the Glowzenski family without basic necessities, including food, clothing, and essential toddler supplies."

Cathy Glowzenski, a CentraState Medical Center nurse, lived in the house with her husband Len, a food distributor for Utz. It was also home for the couple's daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Jack, and their twin grandchildren.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $28,000 from at least 263 donations as of Wednesday, May 22. The family was temporarily staying with friends and the American Red Cross said it was also helping.

The fundraiser page said some of the most crucial needs were many toddler items for the twins and clothes for the four adults.

"Len, Cathy, Jack, and Jacqueline are determined to rebuild their lives, but they need our help to make this possible," Nadine Glowzenski wrote.

Firefighters from Adelphia, Freehold Township, Freewood Acres, Jackson, Squankum, and Southard put out the fire. Howell paramedics also responded to the scene.

The Howell Township Fire Bureau and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information should call the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for the Glowzenski family.

