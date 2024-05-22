Firefighters Battle Blaze At Howell Township Home

Howell Township police responded to the fire on Woodstown Drive at around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they saw a "fully involved house fire."

Everyone inside the home safely escaped from the building. No firefighters or other first responders were injured either.

Firefighters from Adelphia, Freewood Acres, Freehold Township, Jackson, Squankum, and Southard put out the fire. Howell paramedics also responded to the scene.

The Howell Township Fire Bureau and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information should call the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

