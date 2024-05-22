'Fun-Loving And Warm' Middletown Woman Dies After Being Found In Vehicle: Police

Middletown police responded to the report of a vehicle that drove off the road near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Collinson Drive at around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, the department said in a news release. Officers found 60-year-old Carol Calvano unresponsive and slumped over the steering wheel.

After officers performed CPR, paramedics rushed Calvano to HMH Riverview Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at the Red Bank hospital.

According to her obituary, Calvano grew up in Fair Lawn and graduated from Fair Lawn High School, performing as a baton twirler in the school's marching band. She also lived in Clifton before moving to Port Monmouth.

Calvano most recently worked as a customer service director at Schuman Cheese and was an employee at the Fairfax business for more than 20 years.

"Carol was a wonderful loving wife who was an unselfish, kind, and caring person to all," Calvano's obituary said. "She was a fun-loving and warm person who loved to travel and relax in her pool. She especially loved being a dog mom to her beloved Yorkie, Reilly, who just turned 18 last week."

Police said there was no sign Calvano's vehicle hit another vehicle or some other object. Anyone with information should call the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2045.

Calvano's funeral was held at St. Anne's Church in Fair Lawn on Monday, May 20.

