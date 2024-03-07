Route 71 Drawbridge Over Shark River Closed To Traffic For Several Months: Njdot

The state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) said the Route 71 drawbridge over the Shark River had a mechanical failure on Friday, Mar. 1 that caused "significant damage to the machinery of the North Bridge leaf." Structural evaluation and drawbridge engineering teams said the bridge is safe for vehicles traveling between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea.

The drawbridge will remain open to vehicles and closed to large boats until work starts on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Boats that don't require the bridge to open can still pass underneath it.

Once repairs begin, detours will be put into place for the Route 71 closure.

"NJDOT is actively working to design a permanent repair as quickly as possible," the agency said in a news release. "The bridge will remain in the fully open position to allow all marine traffic to pass through until the emergency repairs are complete, which is expected to take several months."

The work will require a large crane to lift the north span. The NJDOT also said it's "legally obligated to allow marine traffic to pass, as it has the right of way."

The following detours will begin with the repairs and stay in effect until work is complete:

Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon-by-the-Sea

Drivers on Route 71 North will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue



Turn right on Route 35



Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon-by-the-Sea

Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon-by-the-Sea to Belmar

Drivers on Route 71 South will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue



Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South toward Belmar



Take Route 35 over the Shark River Bridge into Belmar



Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street

The timing of the work can change due to several factors, including weather conditions. You can check the NJDOT’s traffic information website for travel information.

You can also get updates on the NJDOT's Facebook page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.