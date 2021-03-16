SEEN IT? Central Jersey Police Release Photo Of Lewd Flasher's Pick-Up Truck With PA Plates

Police in Monmouth County say they are closing in on a suspected lewd flasher who drives a pickup-truck with Pennsylvania license plates.

Howell police said that "an alert person contacted us and provided a picture of the suspect vehicle including the Pennsylvania license plate."

On Monday, while at Target she felt this vehicle was following her and acting suspiciously. She took a picture with her phone.

A background check revealed a past history of lewdness involving this suspect, police said.

"Our detectives are actively following up on this. An update will be provided. In the meantime, if you happen to observe this vehicle call 9-1-1 immediately."

On Sunday, police officers responded to Howell Commons (Kohls) on a report of an act of lewdness. The victims advised a male suspect pulled up to them, opened his driver side door and exposed his genitals to both of them. This is the second reported case Howell police have received and are investigating. The last one occurred on Feb. 21 in the same shopping center, they. said.

Surveillance footage has been obtained and is being analyzed. This includes video from Target (Lanes Mill Marketplace) where the vehicle is observed. The vehicle is seen driving throughout the lot, pulling through spaces, and stopping near cars, but does not pick anyone up nor does anyone exit to go in any stores, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or early 40s, skinny and in shape, tan and possibly Hispanic, with short spiky dark hair, facial scruff, but no beard.

The truck should be a newer Toyota Tacoma SX model. Dark gray or black. This is not a very common Tacoma as it is the bare bones with the SX option which has black grill and rims.

