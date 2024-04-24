Country Star Zach Bryan Snaps Selfies At Atlantic Highlands Restaurant

Zach Bryan, 28, stopped by On The Deck in Atlantic Highlands on Tuesday, April 23, the Simon Lake Drive restaurant shared on social media.

"Hey Zach Bryan, thanks for stopping in tonight !!!" the restaurant captioned the post.

The "Something in the Orange" singer took photos with staff members and fans.

It wasn't immediately clear why Bryan was in the area, however, photos shared to social media show he was hanging out on a boat in the area with Stefan Max, who works at Atlantic Records.

