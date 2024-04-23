Flavortown On The Jersey Shore: Guy Fieri To Visit Two Monmouth County Locations

"The Mayor of Flavortown" is visiting Low Dive on North Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park on Friday, May 3. The beachfront restaurant and bar posted an Instagram story on Monday, Apr. 22 announcing Fieri's appearance from 5 to 6 p.m.

Fieri is promoting the Santo Tequila brand that he co-owns with rock legend Sammy Hagar. He'll have signed tequila bottles and Santo cocktail samples available to customers 21 and older.

Fieri will also appear at the Wine Outlet on Route 35 in Wall. His meet-and-greet and bottle signing will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Santo's website said the tequila is additive-free and made with 100 percent Blue Weber agave that's "slow-roasted in traditional stone ovens."

"Double-distilled in copper pots and rested in American white oak barrels, Santo is the purest expression of agave flavor—the backbone of true tequila," the website said.

You can click here for free tickets to Fieri's event at Low Dive.

