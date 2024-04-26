Steven, Billy Van Zandt Honored With Street Renamed In Middletown

Middletown officially renamed Wilson Avenue as Van Zandt Way, in honor of musician Steven Van Zandt and playwright Billy Van Zandt. The township held a dedication ceremony with the help of the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Friday, Apr. 26.

Wilson Avenue was chosen because the Van Zandts grew up on that street.

"We have both been awarded for our work, but being honored by our hometown is obviously very special," Steven and Billy Van Zandt said in a statement. "We want to thank Mayor [Tony] Perry and everybody in the Middletown administration, as well as the New Jersey Hall of Fame, for this recognition. And we will try our best to keep our street proud and not embarrass our neighbors who will now have to use our name on their mail!"

Steven Van Zandt is best known for his work alongside another native son of New Jersey: rock icon Bruce Springsteen. The 73-year-old Van Zandt was a founding member and guitar player for the E Street Band, playing alongside "The Boss" on and off since 1975.

The guitarist was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2017.

"It’s tempting to say Steven Van Zandt wears many hats, but given his trademark headscarf, that doesn’t quite fit," Steven Van Zandt's hall of fame biography said. "Instead, let’s try this idiomatic twist: Van Zandt is a jack of all trades and a master of many."

Steven Van Zandt helped form the band Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, along with a solo project called Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. He also was an actor in a quintessential Jersey show, earning an Emmy nomination as Silvio Dante in the HBO series "The Sopranos".

The acting gene was even stronger in Billy Van Zandt, playing roles in movies like "The Godfather Part III" and "Jaws 2". He was also the writer of the TV memoir "Get in the Car, Jane (Adventures in the TV Wasteland)" and was nominated for an Emmy for his TV special "I Love Lucy: The Very First Show".

The 66-year-old Van Zandt has written and produced several successful plays and sitcoms, including "You've Got Hate Mail", "Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.", and "Silent Laughter". He has also made guest appearances in shows like "American Dad!" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", according to his IMDb page.

Former NBC News anchor and Middletown native Brian Williams attended the street-naming ceremony, along with the New Jersey Hall of Fame's president Steve Edwards.

"The dedication of Van Zandt Way points to the enduring legacy of Steven and Billy Van Zandt, symbolizing their perseverance, creativity, and passion," Edwards said in a statement. "Their accomplishments will continue to resonate for generations to come, inspiring future New Jerseyans to realize their dreams. We're grateful to Middletown Township for commemorating these two Jersey legends."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame will open a permanent center at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford in June.

