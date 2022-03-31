Contact Us
Busy Garden State Parkway Exit Ramps Will Close For 9 Months

Jon Craig
Traffic crawls on the GSP.
Traffic crawls on the GSP. Photo Credit: 511nj.org

Two ramps of the Garden State Parkway, at Exit 105, will close in April for nine months of upgrades, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced.

A northbound entrance ramp and a southbound exit ramp in Tinton Falls will completely shut down on April 18 as a contractor replaces the decks, beams and parapets of three bridges, the authority said in a news statement.

The exit is the most direct route to Long Branch beaches, Monmouth Park in Oceanport and Monmouth Mall in Eatontown.

During the closure, southbound motorists on the inner lanes bound for Route 36 eastbound will be advised to use Exit 102 and follow the signed detour on Asbury Avenue, Shafto Road and Hope Road to get back to Route 36.

Southbound traffic in the outer lanes will not need to detour; that ramp will not be closed during this construction.

Traffic entering the northbound Parkway at 105 will be directed to the outer lanes.

These are the first three of five bridges at Interchange 105 scheduled to have their decks, beams, and parapets replaced under a $17 million contract with Earle Asphalt Co.

Construction on the last of the bridges is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

