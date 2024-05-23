A GoFundMe page said 20-year-old Frank Luna Santamaria of Red Bank was hit by a car a block away from his home on Wednesday, May 15. He died from his injuries on Monday, May 20.

Santamaria's death was about a week before his 21st birthday.

"He was coming back from work covering a shift on his day off," wrote Marlen Luna, the GoFundMe's organizer. "He was a sweet boy, very kind and generous with a charming smile. He was 20 years old but with a kid's heart, he was our little teddy!"

The GoFundMe page raised more than $14,000 from at least 161 donations as of Thursday, May 23. The money will help pay the cost of returning his body to his parents in Mexico and other funeral expenses.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Red Bank Police Department for information about the crash. Police have not responded as of press time.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Frank Luna Santamaria.

