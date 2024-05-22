Amber Jones, Surgical Tech From Long Branch, Dies Surrounded By Family, 28

Amber, affectionately known as "Brown Sugar," graduated from Long Branch High School in 2013 and later earned a medicate associates degree from Brookdale College. In 2019, she became a certified surgical technician.

Amber had been working as an OB tech at Jersey Shore Medical Center and as a surgical tech at the Eye Surgery Center, her obituary says.

She is survived by her son, Tevon Jr. (TJ); his father, Tevon; her parents, Johnny and Gina Jones; sisters Brittney and Kaysie; and a host of other relatives, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

