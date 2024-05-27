Car Thief Arrested At Colts Neck Golf Course After Crash, Pursuit On Garden State Parkway

Quamir Kirkland, 18, of Somerset, and two juveniles from Mount Laurel and Atlantic City, initially crashed a Kia Sportage stolen out of Atlantic City near milepost 101.7 in Tinton Falls on Saturday, May 26 at 7:25 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Troopers arriving at the scene established a perimeter, and arrested Kirkland and the Mount Laurel girl, police said. Moments later, Wall Township police reported a Cadillac XT6 stolen from a home near the crash scene, Marchan said.

Investigation found the third thief, an Atlantic City boy, stole the vehicle and began heading north on the Parkway. The vehicle failed to stop for troopers, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ultimately ended at a golf course in Colts Neck, where the boy was taken into custody. During the pursuit the juvenile male struck two troop cars with the Cadillac.

Kirkland was charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resisting, and Utilizing Juveniles in the Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The girl was charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Resisting. The boy was charged with two counts of Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resisting and eluding, two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Trooper, and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Kirkland was logged in Monmouth County Correctional Facility, the juvenile male was transported to Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center, and the juvenile female was released to the custody of her guardian.

