Mom Critical After Wall Township BF's Machete Attack With Child Nearby, Prosecutor Says

Alex J. Williams' girlfriend was found suffering serious injuries in the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex on Thursday, May 23, when police arrived around 9:20 a.m., Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and was in critical condition as of press time, according to the prosecutor.

Police say Williams "repeatedly physically assaulted the victim with a machete, causing the injuries," and was charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful persons.

The endangering charge stems from the victim’s child being in the general proximity at the time of the attack.

Williams was arrested without incident and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing tentatively scheduled for Wednesday May 29, 2024 at 9 a.m. in Monmouth County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge Richard W. English.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Williams’ legal representation was not immediately available.

