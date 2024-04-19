Human Remains At Wall Township Construction Site Not Believed To Be Suspicious: Prosecutors

An analysis of the skeletal remains hasn't shown any evidence of the people's deaths being suspicious, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago and Wall Township police Chief Sean O'Halloran said in a news release on Friday, Apr. 19.

The remains were found on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township on Tuesday, Mar. 12. Work had just started on the foundation of a new home when the remains were discovered.

A state police anthropologist performed an analysis and found that the bones belonged to more than one person.

"While the precise age of the remains cannot be quickly determined with a high degree of accuracy, it is strongly believed that they are of an advanced age," said Santiago and Chief O'Halloran.

Soil at the construction site was also examined in the analysis.

Santiago and Chief O'Halloran also said more information will be released as it becomes available.

