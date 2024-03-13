Fair 52°

Skeletal Remains Found At Wall Township Construction Site: Prosecutor

An investigation is under way in a Jersey Shore town where skeletal remains were found, authorities confirmed.

Wall Township PD 

Photo Credit: Wall Township PD Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
The remains were found on a piece of property on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township Tuesday, March 12 where work is being done,Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O'Halloran said.

News 12 was the first to break the story, noting human remains were found at an excavation project.

"It would be immensely improper for our Office or the Wall Township Police Department to provide further information or details at this time, given the need for further forensic analysis," Santiago and O'Halloran said.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

