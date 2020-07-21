Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woodbridge Police Look For Second Car In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Jon Craig
Woodbridge police responded to a fatal car-pedestrian crash in Central Jersey
Woodbridge police responded to a fatal car-pedestrian crash in Central Jersey

Woodbridge police seek the public’s help locating a second car that struck a pedestrian crossing Route 1 on Monday. 

Joseph Cicero, 50, of the Avenel section of town later died of his critical injuries at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, authorities said.

Cicero was struck about 1:40 a.m. by a northbound car about 1:40 a.m, authorities said. Cicero was thrown over the center median and then struck by a dark Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 29-year-old man from the Port Reading section of Woodbridge had a green light, police said. He stopped and cooperated with police at the crash scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe is urged to call Sgt. Philip Agosta at 732-602-7375.

