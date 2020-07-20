Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Multiple Cars In Woodbridge

Jon Craig
Woodbridge police responded to serious car-pedestrian crash in Central Jersey
Woodbridge police responded to serious car-pedestrian crash in Central Jersey Photo Credit: WoodBridge Police Department

A pedestrian was struck by several cars early Monday in Woodbridge, authorities said.

First responders were called to the 900 block of Route 1 to investigate reports of a car-pedestrian crash. All lanes of Route 1 were closed in both directions by 2:03 a.m. as EMS crews treated an identified person.

The victim suffered severe injuries after being struck by several cars, according to initial reports.

The critically injured victim was taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

