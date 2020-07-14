Toms River Man, 18, Pleads Guilty In Hit-Run Death Of Morris County Utility Worker

A Toms River man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges he was facing after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Morris County utility worker in Metuchen.

Paddy Flynn, 18, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without a license and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death for the March 2 crash that killed Michael Bergamasco, 51, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a statement.

Flynn will be sentenced to a prison term of 3 years for Bergamasco's death, under a plea agreement reached with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams, the prosecutor said.

Flynn was driving a white Ford F 250 pickup truck when he struck Bergamasco at the intersection of Middlesex and Grove avenues, then fled the scene on March 2 around 9 a.m., the prosecutor said.

Bergamasco was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he died of the injuries sustained in the crash, Ciccone said.

Metuchen police released a photo of a suspect's pickup truck on the day of the crash.

Flynn -- who originally told police he was a witness of the accident -- was arrested and charged after an investigation by Sgt. Robert Belluscio of the Metuchen Police Department and Det. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in New Brunswick Superior Court by Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Paone on Sept. 8.

