Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Toms River Man, 18, Pleads Guilty In Hit-Run Death Of Morris County Utility Worker

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Metuchen police released this photo of a white pickup truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash on March 2.
Metuchen police released this photo of a white pickup truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash on March 2. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A Toms River man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges he was facing after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Morris County utility worker in Metuchen.

Paddy Flynn, 18, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without a license and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death for the March 2 crash that killed Michael Bergamasco, 51, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a statement.

Flynn will be sentenced to a prison term of 3 years for Bergamasco's death, under a plea agreement reached with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams,  the prosecutor said.

Flynn was driving a white Ford F 250 pickup truck when he struck Bergamasco at the intersection of Middlesex and Grove avenues, then fled the scene on March 2 around 9 a.m., the prosecutor said. 

Bergamasco was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he died of the injuries sustained in the crash, Ciccone said.

Metuchen police released a photo of a suspect's pickup truck on the day of the crash.

Flynn -- who originally told police he was a witness of the accident -- was arrested and charged after an investigation by Sgt. Robert Belluscio of the Metuchen Police Department and Det. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in New Brunswick Superior Court by Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Paone on Sept. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.