Toddler, Dad Drop From Burning South Brunswick Apartment

A father and his toddler child were uninjured when they dropped into the arms of first responders from the second-floor balcony of their burning South Brunswick apartment Monday, March 7.

Four people were being treated for smoke inhalation and at least 50 residents of the South Ridge Apartments in the Monmouth Junction section of the township were displaced, police said.

Command was reporting that the fire was being fought in defensive mode only. Flames shot out from the second- and third-floors of the apartment complex.

As firefighters arrived, "victims were hanging from the windows," according to reports.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

