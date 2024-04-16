It's part of a $1 billion, 10-acre redevelopment project, according to Carteret Mayor Daniel J. Reiman. The project includes a 1.2 million-square-foot movie production studio complex called "Carteret Stages."

Five grants totaling $9.5 million were awarded throughout the state as part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Film and Digital Media Studio Infrastructure Program.

Nearly half of the state funds went to Carteret to build public access to a former brownfield site, as well as utilities for a dozen 20,000-square-foot sound stages, post-production facility and studio offices.

"The Carteret Stages film studio project will be an absolute game changer for Carteret and the redevelopment of the brownfield site,” Mayor Reiman said.

Project developer Joe Bezzone said, “The film industry began in New Jersey with motion picture camera and viewer inventor Thomas Edison’s Black Maria Studio before the industry moved out to Hollywood, so it’s great that the state government is so supportive.”

Future attractions connected to or close to Carteret Stages include a hotel, restaurants, retail, and the Carteret Intermodal Transportation Building, the bustling hub of the Borough’s forthcoming ferry service.

The construction of Carteret Stages is expected to create about 500 construction-related jobs and 2,500 permanent film production and studio operation jobs within the Borough, Bezzone said. Permanent jobs will include stagehands, production and sound designers, film crews, as well as facility support staff, he said.

