Charisse Nelson-Bailey, 22, Daniel Vida, 28, and Maria Passalaris, 25, all died in the Friday, April 12 crash near Ridge Road, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Ciccone said only that Nelson-Bailey was the "driver." Just after the 9:40 a.m. accident near Ridge Road, police said the van had been struck by a tractor trailer before then van collided with two other vehicles. Both the tractor-trailer and van then caught fire.

Charisse's obituary said she's always "radiated warmth, kindness, and an adventurous spirit," and "faced life's challenges with grace and resilience, never allowing adversity to dim her spirit or strength of will."

Passalaris was a Skillman resident, having attended the Eden School, graduating from the Lakeview School in 2020 with her high school diploma, and was most recently attending an adult day program at the Red Ribbon Academy II in Hillsborough, according to her obituary.

She suffered from Rett Syndrome and was a beloved figure in the Montgomery Township community, according to The Montgomery News.

Vida, of West Windsor, was cared for by his parents and sister, his obituary said: "He enjoyed the love of his family, friends, and caretakers, as well as the sounds of nature and music, good food, and kind smiles."

