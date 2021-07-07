NJ Man, 27, Killed By Drunk Driver In New Hampshire Crash

A New Jersey man was ejected from a Jeep and killed by a drunk driver in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Sue Sargent, 66, was behind the wheel of a 2020 Subaru Outback on Route 95 south in Seabrook, NH when she drifted toward the left, crossed into the next lane and sideswiped a 2019 Toyota Sienna driven by Shannon Geoghegan, 50, just before 12:10 p.m., state police said.

Sargent, of Eliot, ME, then continued drifting toward the left and through the center median before crossing into the southbound lanes and crashing into a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Joseph Hoffman, 29, of Colonia, NJ, police said.

Hoffman’s vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof on the shoulder of the western edge of the highway, police said.

One of Hoffman’s passengers, Michael Hoffman, 27, of Colonia, was ejected and taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Hoffman and his other passengers, Matthew Hoffman, 29, of Colonia and Jamerson Tisch, 27, of Keyport, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Sargent was charged with aggravated DWI and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockingham Superior Court pending her medical release.

Geoghegan, of Franklin, MA, was uninjured, as were her passengers, Lawrence Geoghegan, 58, and a juvenile male, police said.

Three lanes of Route 95 South were shut down for about five hours for the crash investigation.

The Seabrook Police Department, Seabrook Fire Department, and the NH Department of Transportation also assisted state police at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-223-4381 or email at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.