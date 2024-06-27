Motorcyclist, Expectant Father Lost Foot In Sayreville Crash, Campaign Says

Marybeth Walz Pritzlaff of Red Bank detailed the crash's aftermath in a GoFundMe campaign.

"On Friday night (June 21), Krischan Wehnke, the beloved son of our close friends Renee (Hemburger) and Carl Wehnke had his life irrevocably changed when he was involved in a severe motorcycle accident in Sayreville," Pritzlaff wrote.

"Krischan was ejected from his motorcycle. His leg and foot were stuck between the car and motorcycle, resulting in severe injuries including an amputation."

Sayreville police could not immediately provide more details about the crash.

Rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Krischan underwent emergency surgery, where his left foot was amputated, Pritzlaff said.

"Today, he faced a second surgery that amputated a portion of his leg. Tomorrow, he will undergo a third surgery to reconnect the nerves in his leg to reduce the chances of phantom pain and close the wound with plastic surgery," she wrote on Monday, June 24.

"Krischan is facing unimaginable emotional and physical challenges, especially with the anticipated arrival of his firstborn son with his girlfriend, Arielle, in just six weeks. The joy and excitement of welcoming a new life are now intertwined with the daunting reality of adjusting to life as an amputee," Pritzlaff said.

Once discharged from the hospital, Krischan will enter an inpatient rehabilitation facility where he will have to relearn how to balance, walk on crutches, and eventually be fitted for a prosthetic leg, she said, adding, "The process will be grueling, requiring immense strength, patience, and resilience."

"One of Krischan's greatest heartaches is the fear of not being able to teach his son how to play soccer, a dream he cherished deeply. Instead of looking forward to these precious moments, he must now focus on relearning how to walk," Pritzlaff said.

More than $14,000 had been raised as of Thursday, June 27.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

